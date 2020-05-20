Horace Grant Calls Michael Jordan A ‘Snitch’ Over Comments Made On ‘The Last Dance’

Although Horace Grant was among the many former members of the Chicago Bulls‘ six championship teams to share their memories of playing alongside Michael Jordan on ESPN’s The Last Dance, the former All-Defensive power forward apparently isn’t a fan of the acclaimed documentary. He also had some choice words for Jordan himself, calling the five-time NBA MVP a “snitch” and again denying that he was among the primary sources for a controversial book about the Bulls’ 1990-91 championship season.

As quoted by Bleacher Report, Grant appeared on Tuesday’s edition of ESPN 1000’s Kap & Co. podcast, where he referred to The Last Dance as a “so-called documentary” and insisted that any allegations that he provided information to journalist Sam Smith for his 1992 tell-all book The Jordan Rules are a “downright, outright, complete lie.” He stressed that while he and Smith have been longtime friends, he would have never violated the “sanctity” of the locker room by spilling the beans on the behind-the-scenes drama at the time, as Jordan had accused him of doing on The Last Dance.

“The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter, that he had to have two sources to write a book, why would MJ just point me out, OK? It’s only a grudge man, I’m telling you.”

The former Bulls standout continued focusing on how Jordan supposedly called him a “snitch,” suggesting that the NBA icon had actually done something similar on The Last Dance. Specifically, Grant referred to Jordan’s recollection of his rookie season in Chicago, where he looked back on the time he saw several members of the 1984-85 Bulls openly doing drugs and acting promiscuously while on the road. At this point in the documentary, Jordan memorably said that the Bulls were a “traveling cocaine circus” before he joined the team as the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.

Horace Grant calls out Jordan ???? pic.twitter.com/Da1aQKbjsQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

“Why the hell did he want to bring that up?” Grant asked. “What’s that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that’s a damn snitch right there.”

In addition, Grant further called out the makers of The Last Dance for only featuring a few players who stood up for themselves whenever Jordan would supposedly pick on them during practice.

As quoted separately by Yahoo Sports, Grant asserted that he was never the type to be intimidated by Jordan. However, he also lamented that it was “heartbreaking” to see the NBA legend allegedly bully the likes of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr, and Scott Burrell, the latter of whom was frequently seen on the receiving end of Jordan’s taunts in multiple episodes of The Last Dance.