Draya Michele Sizzles In Black Lace Bra And Panties For Steamy New Update

Draya Michele flaunted her curvy body in her latest Instagram post which hinted at an upcoming secret project. She uploaded a video clip which showed her wearing a black lace bra and matching panties while striking various sultry poses.

The 35-year-old has remained busy in recent weeks although she has followed the stay-at-home order, and it appears she has added even more to her plate. Michele posted a short but scintillating clip on Instagram. She began the footage by filming herself and started out by zooming in on her ample cleavage. The model bent over in front of the camera as she adjusted the lens to focus on a chaise. She also inter-cut a few shots of her chest and backside.

Michele showed the back of the black bustier, and then the video cut to her in a sexy pose which showcased her toned legs. The former Basketball Wives star was captured on all fours as she arched her back which accentuated her curvaceous booty. She wore a pair of high-waist black panties that helped embellish her backside.

The social media influencer continued to change poses throughout the video and was next shot sitting up on her knees as the camera panned her voluptuous figure. Michele’s chest was filmed in a close-up, and fans were treated to a clear glimpse of her assets that were covered by the lace bra that had straps outlining the top of her cleavage. She sported a gold necklace and several bracelets on each wrist to complete the look. At the end of the post she laid on her back to further exhibit the ensemble. Michele added a caption that summed up her quarantine activities and said she had a “#secretproject” in the works.

Michele’s 8 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy update and over 36,000 of them smashed the “like” button. The model also received over 1,100 comments in just over an hour after the post went live. Fans flooded her replies with fire emoji and praised her flawless physique.

“Everybody say thank you Draya,” one female follower wrote.

“I mean… top 2 and she ain’t 2,” another responded.

“Draya you can’t be dropping teaser videos like this at midnight,” a fan commented.

Several Instagram users tried to guess what the upcoming project could be.

“Lingerie line,” one follower replied while adding a “look” emoji.

