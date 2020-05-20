Sofia Jamora Sizzles In Tiny Strappy Swimsuit On Instagram

Sofia Jamora shared a sexy new photo series with her Instagram fans yesterday, and the two-part update has received over 135,400 likes so far. She rocked a revealing swimsuit for the occasion and her curvy figure was left on show.

In the first image, she sat on a white couch and faced her left shoulder towards the camera. She arched her lower back and tilted her head back as she gave a full pout.

Her swimsuit was only partially visible, although it was possible to see the front of her top. It was a light camo print with a high scoop neckline and a short cut at the bottom that left her underboob showing. The fabric then attached to thin straps that wrapped around her midriff. The bottom portion of the ensemble was also revealing and her bare derrière was visible in the shot.

Sofia wore her hair down in luxurious, long waves that cascaded down her back. She was well-illuminated thanks to the use of a flash, and her makeup application seemingly included dark lashes, light purple eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. It didn’t look like she wore any accessories, and she kept the focus on her physique. Her skin glowed in the lighting and her tan was prominent.

Behind her was a room that was dimly lit by a neon pink glow, thanks to a sign that was mounted on the wall. Furthermore, it looked like there was a kitchen in the backdrop.

In the second photo, the model struck a similar pose except she placed her right hand on the side of her head and her other hand on her upper thigh.

The update has received over 135,400 likes so far with the comments section flooded with many compliments from her fans.

“Mermaid stuck in the house,” observed a follower.

“Miss you dropped this ‘[crown],'” joked a second social media user, using the crown emoji to make their point.

“You’re amazing! keep glowing,” raved a third devotee.

“BABY OMG YOU SNAPPED,” exclaimed another supporter.

In addition, Sofia posted another three-part update on May 10, that time opting for a white crop top and a pair of ripped jeans. The rip was most evident in the second image as she posed with her back facing the camera. The left side of her bare derrière peeked through the large rip, and she cinched her waist with a black belt with grommets. In the other snaps, she showed off the front of her ensemble.