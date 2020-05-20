Rosa Acosta Wears Ripped Denim Daisy Dukes And Shows Off Salsa Technique In Latest Instagram Video

Instagram celebrity and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta recently showed off her salsa technique in a video posted to her official account which wowed her 1.6 million followers.

While the caption was written in Spanish, a Google translation of Rosa’s caption revealed that she was missing her bachata and salsa dancing. The celebrity also tagged salsa dancer Willie Watana in the post.

The short video showed Rosa wearing a tight white tank top that is knotted to one side on her taut stomach. As a result of this, whenever she spun around, her toned midriff was on display.

She paired the top with tattered denim daisy dukes. These had white lacings down each side. The tiny shorts showed off her pert derriere and toned legs. The ballet dancer chose to wear strappy white high heels that snaked up her legs to complete the ensemble.

Shown in dance hold with Willie, Rosa displayed her excellent technique as the pair sauntered around the dancefloor. Gyrating her hips and lifting her legs in time to the music, her excellent balance was also proven while wearing the killer heels.

As the Instagram celebrity swung her hips, her long dark locks flicked out over her shoulders before settling in loose waves that fell to her curvaceous hips.

During the short clip, various tricky moves were on display. Rosa also showed off some complicated spins that are synonymous with salsa dancing as she and Willie continued to dance together.

As soon as Rosa posted the clip, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the video had garnered more than 33,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“I want to learn,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Nice moves. You’re really good. Love seeing this,” a fan said.

“Your legs,” said yet another.

“No way I could dance like that and keep my composure,” another person wrote, also using a couple of laughing emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyed and fire emoji. However, the heart emoji was also fairly prominent in the comments section as was the two dancing emoji that Rosa used in her caption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently suffered a “Marilyn moment.” Wearing an insanely short miniskirt, the Instagram post revealed the skirt as it billowed upwards, caught by a slight breeze, and showed off the model’s pert derriere.