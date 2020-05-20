WWE News: Owen Hart’s Widow Martha Explains Why She Doesn’t Want Him Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Ahead of her appearance on Tuesday night’s Season 2 finale of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring, Martha Hart spoke to Forbes, discussing a number of topics with the publication, including the reason why she doesn’t want her late husband, former WWE superstar Owen Hart, inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame.

As quoted by the publication on Tuesday, Hart recently spoke to Forbes in a phone interview, where she started by recalling how she became estranged from her brother-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, after they initially worked together in suing the company over Owen’s death at the Over the Edge pay-per-view in May 1999. The Canadian wrestler, then only 34 years old, was killed when he fell into the ring at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, due to an entrance stunt gone wrong.

After accusing Bret of seemingly switching sides and aligning with WWE chairman Vince McMahon to protect his personal interests as a former superstar, Martha Hart told Forbes that she is still very much against the idea of her husband being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I would never let a company I held responsible for Owen’s death try to honor him, especially with a fake Hall of Fame that doesn’t even really exist,” she said.

“And there’s not even a hallway of fame. It’s not real. It doesn’t exist. There’s no place you can go and visit and it’s there. It’s just all made up and make-believe and it’s all done for the sole purpose of making money because they just have a show where they have a celebration and, you know, it’s just absurd.”

As recalled by Forbes, Bret Hart has long maintained that his younger brother Owen should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Due to this, he had made a number of disparaging comments about Martha when discussing the matter in past interviews. In 2016, “The Hitman” said that his sister-in-law is “childish and immature” for denying Owen the chance to be recognized for his in-ring prowess, adding that he wishes that the late grappler’s children could learn more about how “great” their father was.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Martha Hart has spoken to a media outlet regarding Owen Hart’s tragic death. Last week, the philanthropist cut an interview with CBS Sports, where she accused WWE of further disrespecting her husband by scooping him out of the ring “like a piece of garbage” following his fall at Over the Edge and allowing the show to go on despite the fact that someone had just died in the ring.