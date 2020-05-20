Claudia Tihan Flaunts Underboob In Racy New Selfies

Claudia Tihan posted a popular photo series to her Instagram page yesterday and the model showcased her chest in a topless ensemble. There were two snaps in the set and she struck a couple of sexy poses.

In the first photo, the stunner stood with her back angled towards the camera. She hugged herself with her arm and censored her chest for the most part, although her sideboob was visible. She gazed at her reflection in the mirror and gave a full pout.

Although Claudia opted to go topless, she sported a pair of high-waisted black pants that appeared to be leather. The tag in the post suggested that the piece was from Fashion Nova.

Furthermore, she wore her hair down and her long, wavy locks were brushed behind her shoulders. In addition, her makeup application appeared to include silver eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy dark pink lipstick.

In the second image, she stood facing the camera straight on. She popped one hip and wrapped her arm around her chest, but did so in such a way that her underboob was left exposed along with her toned abs. She gave a flirty smile with her lips closed, and she glanced up towards the ceiling. Her thin, silver belt rested loosely on the top of her pants and her various rings were visible on her hand.

Her pose also gave her fans a peek at her tattoos, including the bow on her arm and her tiny butterfly one on her wrist.

Both images in the post were taken in front of a blank wall and she was simply lit up with the natural lighting that entered the room from the right side of the frame.

The update has been liked more than 80,200 times so far and the comments section was filled with admiring compliments from her followers.

