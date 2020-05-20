Josephine Skriver Flaunts Toned Bod In Sexy Bodysuit

Josephine Skriver took to her Instagram page yesterday to post a new, two-part photo series of herself flaunting her figure in a sexy bodysuit. The moody black-and-white images gave her fans a good look at her physique, and she also paired the pictures with a long, thoughtful caption about mental wellness.

In the first snap, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posed sitting down on a couch. She looked up at the camera and leaned her head against the wall beside her. She held a book in her hands and had a hint of a smile on her face with her lips closed.

Her bodysuit had thin straps and a plunging neckline that was decorated with an x-shaped accent that called attention to her cleavage. Her chest was on full show and she accessorized simply with a charm necklace.

Furthermore, Josephine wore her hair down in a heavy side part and seemingly rocked dark-colored lipstick and lots of blush.

In the next shot, she was photographed from a different angle as she looked down at her open book. A white guitar was placed in the foreground and it was lit up in the shot.

The geotag revealed that the post was from Nashville, Tennessee.

It has received over 137,200 likes so far with many people heading to the comments section to gush about her good looks. However, many people opted to focus on her caption.

“Thank you so much for opening up to us,” wrote an appreciative follower.

“Jo how are you doing now? I also think nyc has that 24/7 energy I’m the same way,” shared a second admirer.

“Caption this is so inspiring and you’re right. we are always in a rush and literally check anything first but ourselves. but it’s only when we’re feeling good that we can give our best to others!” exclaimed a third social media user.

Others were lucky enough to get a response from the model.

“Completely irrelevant question, but is that book To kill a mockingbird?” asked a curious fan.

“It is. Nice eye,” she confirmed.

Josephine showcased her cleavage in another update on May 11, that time rocking a light pink bikini and sitting on a circular bed. She sat with her legs crossed and placed her right hand by her chin and held a cup of coffee in her other hand. Her bikini top had lace-up accents in the middle and scalloped edging that added a flirty vibe. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and smiled widely.