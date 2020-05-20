Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Curvy Bod In Cut-Out Crochet Swimsuit

Lindsey Pelas captivated many of her Instagram admirers’ attention today with a new, two-part photo set of herself in a swimsuit. She rocked a nude crochet one-piece with large cutouts on the sides, and the revealing ensemble flattered her curvy figure. In the caption, she announced that it was her birthday and described how she decided to spend her special day.

In the first photo, the model posed beside what looked like the side of a tan hut. She raised her left hand and placed it on her head and showed off her physique as her white coverup fell down her right arm.

Her swimsuit had a low neckline and sheer, crochet accents that gave her fans a peek at her underboob and toned abs. There were circular cutouts on the sides of her torso and her hips were bare.

Lindsey wore her long, luxurious hair down in curls. Her makeup application added to the flirty vibes as she seemingly wore long, dark lashes, silver eyeshadow, liner on her lower lids, and colorful lipstick. In addition to her light pink lipstick, she apparently highlighted her lips with dark liner.

In the next snap, she posed next to a cream-colored building. She placed her right hand high on the building and placed her left hand on her hip. She accessorized with a floppy, black hat and gazed into the distance with her lips parted.

The skies behind her were bright blue with small white clouds. There was a small fence that separated where she was with the desert landscape in the backdrop.

Furthermore, the geotag noted that she was in Joshua Tree in California.

So far, the update has garnered more than 54,800 likes in the first three hours since it was posted. Many of her followers sent her their best wishes.

“Happy birthday beautiful!!!!!” exclaimed a devotee.

“Happy Birthday, Lindsey! Hope your day has been great!” wrote a second supporter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL LADY @lindseypelas and many more,” gushed a third admirer.

“THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN,” declared another social media user.

In addition, Lindsey posted another revealing update a couple of days ago, that time opting for a multi-toned blue bikini. In the video clip for Bang energy drink, she struck a multitude of sultry poses. Her bikini top had light blue accents and silver chain accents on her straps. Her matching bottoms had a low waistline and thick straps. The flavor of the drink she was promoting, “Birthday Cake Bash,” was fitting as she was days from celebrating her birthday.