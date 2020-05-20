Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns Front And Center During Latest Instagram Workout Video

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima delighted her 4 million followers with her recent workout videos. Celebrating the fact that some local gyms were now open in her area, she showed herself lifting weights.

“Are the gyms open where you live?” Bruna asked her followers in the caption of the clips that were geotagged as being at one of the Busy Bodies Fitness Centers.

She then wanted to know if anyone would be going to the gym as soon as they opened in their area or if they would wait a little longer. Currently, certain establishments are not able to open due to social distancing rules in relation to the current coronavirus pandemic. However, many countries are starting to slowly open up once more in order to kickstart their economies.

Wearing a fitted white crop top and nude-colored leggings featuring sheer panels running around her legs, the first video showed Bruna doing a series of 10 squats while holding a barbell over her shoulders. Shot from behind, the model’s famous buns are on display as the video slowly pans around until Bruna’s face is revealed in the large mirror in front of her.

The second clip showed a variant of the barbell squats that Bruna first performed. This time, she lifted the barbell up from the ground and then continued to do squats as she aimed to work out a different set of muscles. During both clips, her fitness trainer can be heard counting out the set as Bruna works hard.

As soon as Bruna posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the videos had garnered more than 37,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” another person wrote, also using a string of fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Considering the subject of the workout video, the peach emoji was used prominently. However, the most popular were actually the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

Other followers were concerned with the fact that Bruna was using a public gym to workout. Even though restrictions are beginning to ease, some fans cautioned her regarding her safety.

“It can take 7 days before any signs appear.. be safe,” one follower wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna endeavored to entertain her followers during the lockdown. Recently she posted a TikTok video to her Instagram account that saw her participating in the drop challenge and featured her dancing along to the featured song.