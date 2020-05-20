Yanet Garcia Flaunts Bodacious Backside In Sexy Workout Set

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share a sizzling shot that gave fans a great look at her bombshell body. The upload was added to her feed a short time ago, and it’s already garnered a ton of attention.

The photo captured Yanet outside in Los Angeles, California, where she has been spending most of her time practicing social distancing. She stood in profile, leaning one arm against a shiny brick wall as she ran the other hand through her caramel-dyed tresses. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” gave fans a teasing glimpse of her backside, stretching one leg in front of her while she planted the other firmly on the ground. She looked into the camera with a sultry stare and included an inspirational caption as well as a single red heart emoji.

Yanet flaunted her curvaceous figure in a sexy workout set that did her nothing but favors. On top, she opted for a white tank with large armholes that exposed her slender arms and shoulders. The piece cut off near her ribs, offering a glimpse of a black bra and her trim midsection.

Yanet’s bottoms were just as hot and highlighted her fit lower half. The gray leggings boasted a textured pattern while its thick waistband rested just below her navel, flaunting her tiny waist. The rest of the garment clung tightly to every inch of her figure and accentuated her toned legs and bodacious booty. The social media star only added a small red bracelet on her wrist, which matched the color of the wall in front of her.

Yanet styled her flowing mane in a low ponytail that fell to the middle of her back. A few loose pieces escaped and framed her face. As for glam, Yanet kept her makeup application subtle but beautiful. She appeared to wear defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lip for her workout-chic look.

It hasn’t taken long for followers to shower the photo with praise. In just over 11 hours, the sizzling shot has been double-tapped over 306,000 times, and fans have flooded the comments section with 1,097 compliments. Some of Yanet’s fans were left speechless and used emoji instead of words. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Love the picture and the message. I have that tattooed on my rib cage,” one follower commented with a heart and star emoji.

“Gorgeous is an understatement,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Loving this look Yanet!!” another fan commented with a series of flames.

“God your so freaking Beautiful,” another social media user chimed in.