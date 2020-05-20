Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Ample Assets In A Tiny Crochet Bikini Top

In her latest Instagram update, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko showcased her ample assets in a barely-there crochet bikini top that left little to the imagination. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she posed poolside while reclining on a beige lounge chair and basking in the sunshine.

The bikini Anastasiya wore in the Instagram update was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn countless times before on her Instagram page. The bottoms weren’t visible in either of the two shots, but the top tantalized her followers by flaunting a scandalous amount of cleavage.

The bikini top consisted of two small triangular cups crafted from a white crocheted material. The hue looked stunning against Anastasiya’s sun-kissed skin, and the crocheted edges gave the look a feminine vibe. Thin strings connected the two minuscule cups, stretching across her chest, and another set of strings stretched around her neck to offer a bit of support.

Her ample assets were barely contained by the skimpy top, and she laid her head on the lounge chair while seeming to gaze at the camera. She had on a pair of sunglasses so her eyes weren’t clearly visible, but her face was turned towards the camera as she posed. She appeared to have minimal makeup on, and her plump lips seemed unadorned with any hue, looking natural and stunning.

Her blond locks tumbled down the lounge chair underneath her as she posed with her arms by her sides in the snap.

In the second shot, Anastasiya altered her pose slightly, moving forward a bit so that her cleavage was even more noticeably on display. She had a slight smile on her face as she lifted her head off the lounge chair, and her blond locks hung down beside her. Her roots looked several shades darker than her platinum blond ends.

Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update and the post racked up over 22,400 likes within just 26 minutes. The post also received 601 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to shower the bombshell with compliments.

“I love both pictures, i love your swimsuit by the way,” one fan said.

“You look soooo amazing,” another follower commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“Such a beauty,” one fan added, followed by a single heart emoji.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy swimwear, as her Instagram page proves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a sexy snap taken on what appeared to be a balcony outdoors. She rocked an equally revealing bikini in a metallic fabric that showed off her bodacious figure to perfection.