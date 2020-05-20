Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Abs And Muscular Thighs In New Instagram Post

Fitness trainer and Instagram celebrity Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million followers with her recent set of pics showing off her muscular physique. As per usual, her fans were quick to respond.

The set of four images showed Qimmah wearing a burgundy crop top that highlighted her ample assets. It was also the same shade as what appeared to be a tattoo on one wrist. Teaming the crop top with a pair of tight leggings, the trainer’s muscular thighs were on display as she stood next to a pink car. With the band of the leggings low over her hips, the celebrity showed off her chiseled abs and a belly button piercing.

Qimmah’s dark locks were pulled back into two ponytails on each side of her head. With her tight natural curls, her hair just brushed her shoulders in the various poses.

While the first image showed off the fitness guru’s abs and thighs, the second snap revealed Qimmah’s pert derriere as she leaned against the car and smiled at the camera.

A third shot is a goofy pose where Qimmah stuck out her tongue. One hand pulled back her hair from her face as she balanced on one leg.

Most of the images showed off Qimmah’s excellent physique. However, the final photo revealed a close up of her face. Looking over one shoulder, she stared seductively at the lens.

While the images may show a carefree Qimmah, the caption actually revealed that the fitness trainer is currently suffering from a summer cold.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers eagerly responded. Within nine hours, the image had gathered more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Yes it’s not fun,” a follower wrote in response to Qimmah’s caption.

However, most of the fitness trainer’s fans chose to comment on how she looked rather than how she felt.

“There are NO-WORDS for such beauty,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“U make me Smile,” a fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another person wrote, emphasizing the comment with a long row of flower emoji.

In addition, many of her followers merely used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, the muscly arm emoji was frequently used as well.

Qimmah regularly shows off her amazing abs in her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent video saw the fitness trainer comparing her abs with another person who seemed to be using Qimmah her as inspiration in their workouts.