NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Sign ‘Two- Or Three-Year Deal’ With LA Lakers In 2020 Free Agency

Before the blockbuster deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers became official last summer, All-Star center Anthony Davis had informed every NBA team in the league that he’s planning to test the free agency market in the 2020 NBA offseason. Though the coronavirus pandemic is set to have a huge impact on the salary cap, Davis is still expected to opt out of his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 NBA season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Once the 2020 NBA free agency officially starts, several NBA teams are expected to express interest in adding Davis to their roster.

Unfortunately for NBA teams who want to get Davis’ service, since the 2019-20 NBA season started, multiple signs are already pointing out that “The Brow” would be re-signing with the Lakers this summer. Though Davis is yet to give an official statement whether he would ink a new deal with the Purple and Gold or not, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report predicted the All-Star center to sign a “two- or three-year deal” to stay in Los Angeles in the 2020 NBA free agency.

“Davis, who is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, may choose to take a shorter contract in the offseason if the salary cap comes down as one of the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. If that occurs, he could agree to a two- or three-year deal and then earn more money with the Lakers once that contract expires.”

It would no longer be a surprise if Davis really decides to stay with the Lakers this summer. Though they are yet to know the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season, Davis proved that he and James are a perfect match in the brief time that they played together. If they continue improving their chemistry and prevent any major injury, Davis and James undeniably have a strong chance of accomplishing something big in Los Angeles.

Davis may need to make certain adjustments with his game to make himself fit alongside James, but it didn’t stop him from establishing an All-Star caliber performance on both ends of the floor. Though James is still the main man, Davis isn’t in any way considered as a sidekick in Los Angeles, but more on as a player that would bridge the cap to the new era of Lakers’ basketball.

Signing a two- or three-year deal with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA free agency would make a lot of sense for Davis. When James shows a massive decline with his performance and decides to retire, the Lakers could negotiate a new contract with Davis and immediately start building a title-contending team around him.