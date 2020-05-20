‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Tiny Multicolor Bikini: They Told Me Summer Was Coming’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward looked summer-ready in a sexy new post she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, and she made a quip about summer coming. The whole thing seemed to please her bevy of followers on the popular social media platform.

In the image, Maitland stood outside against a light wall that had various rocks embedded in it near a window that reflected the cityscape below her. She wore a tiny geometric neon green and blue bikini with triangles that protected her modest that barely contained her ample cleavage. The swimwear showed off plenty of the adult film star’s underboob, too. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that tied on each hip and rode low, revealing a peek at a green tattoo that she has. The suit showed off the actress’s creamy skin and flat stomach.

Maitland wore her long red hair straight for the shot, and it cascaded over one shoulder from a slightly off-center part. She stared straight into tthe camera’s lens with her clear blue eyes, and it appeared as if she wore some eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara to help them stand out in the photograph. The actress’s full lips looked pink, but it’s unclear if she wore lipstick for the shot.

In her caption, the model shared that she heard summer was coming, and the picture seemed to show that she’s ready to be poolside or at the beach. However, it could be a while given the stay at home orders for the coronavirus pandemic. Maitland’s followers appreciated her swimwear, though, with nearly 20,000 hitting the “like” button in about an hour. Plus, more than 300 Instagrammers also left a comment for the actress, and the flame emoji frequently appeared, indicating that many fans thought she looked hot in the bikini.

“You’re on fire, baby. Keep the content flowing,” wrote one fan who included several red heart and flame emoji.

“They LIED! It didn’t even hit 70 degrees in St. Louis today! WTH?!” a second devotee claimed in aggravation.

“Out of everything I’ve seen, I’ve never noticed the tattoo,” noted a third Instagrammer.

“I can’t get over how amazing your eyes are!” complemented a fourth follower, who also left a red heart eye emoji.

