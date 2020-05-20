Arianny Celeste Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Unique Strapless Flower Bra

In her latest Instagram update, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap that showcased a unique look. Arianny tagged makeup artist Jocelyn Johnson and digital content producer Silvia Kim in the picture itself, suggesting that the duo were involved behind-the-scenes in creating the overall vibe of the picture.

The photo was taken in Day Valley, California, as the geotag indicated. Arianny stood in a spot surrounded by lush greenery, with several leaves reaching into the frame and covering up some of Arianny’s curves. Her long brunette locks were wrapped up in large velcro rollers, suggesting that her hair was still in the process of getting styled.

Arianny rocked what appeared to be an entirely see-through garment with faux flowers glued on it, in shades of white and bright pink. The clear material that served as the base of the shirt was visible along her stomach and ribs, and a tantalizing amount of cleavage peeked over the top of the flowers.

She paired the unique top with what looked like a pair of simple denim bottoms, although the photo was cropped just below her belly button so not much of her lower body was visible in the shot.

Arianny’s sun-kissed skin seemed to glisten slightly in the shot, and looked illuminated in certain areas, such as along the top of her cheek bone and her shoulders. Her beauty look was natural yet breathtaking, with what appeared to be copper tones on her eyelids, jet black eyeliner, and long lashes. Arianny’s gaze was lowered in the shot, and her lips were slightly parted.

She paired the stunning snap with a caption that referenced the flowers on her top, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot. The picture received over 15,200 likes within just eight hours. The post also racked up 197 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful honey,” one fan commented.

“You’re forever so extraordinarily beautiful @ariannyceleste. Queen,” another follower added.

“You look like an earth angel,” a third fan commented, including two emoji in his remark.

“Wow Arianny, simply beautiful in every way,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji to further express his feelings.

Arianny has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of Instagram updates, mixing it up between sexy throwback snaps and stunning shots taken while she was just hanging out around the house. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny posted a snap in which she rocked a sexy black lace top and a blond wig that totally transformed her look. Her followers loved the dramatic change, and within less than an hour of going live the post racked up over 6,800 likes.