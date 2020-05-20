Sara Underwood Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Bright Pink Top & Tight Jeans

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a snap taken while she was spending some time in Oregon, as the geotag indicated. Sara stood on a rocky trail surrounded by dry grass, with a breathtaking blue sky and tall rock formations visible in the distance. The picture was taken by her partner Jacob Witzling, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Though the scenery featured plenty of neutral tones, Sara’s ensemble was anything but. She rocked a vibrant pink tank top that left little to the imagination. The top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and featured a lace-up detail on the front that exposed even more skin. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, adding a bit of support, and the strings from the front hung down on her exposed stomach. The bold hue looked stunning against Sara’s sun-kissed skin.

She paired the skimpy top with some basic, figure-hugging jeans that were cropped right above her ankles. Sara finished off the look by pulling her blond locks up and adding a bandana to her hair, and she also wore a pair of flat sandal for her outdoor adventure.

The photo was taken from a far away perspective, so not much of Sara’s beauty look was visible in the shot. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. She posed with her arms by her sides, leaning slightly to the side as she showcased her curves for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Sara referenced the facial expression she had in the photo, and encouraged her fans to check out the scenery around her. Her followers absolutely loved the snap, and the post racked up over 15,800 likes within just one hour. It also received 105 comments from her eager fans.

“Always so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Good God you’re such a beautiful woman absolutely gorgeous love following you,” another fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You and the view are both gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Wow… Always love these kind of pictures,” a fourth fan commented.

Sara loves to showcase her tantalizing curves in front of equally breathtaking backgrounds, and she did just that in a post from a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, Sara rocked a sexy strapless bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova while posing in front of a waterfall surrounded by lush greenery. The skimpy bikini featured ruffled details and was a soft peach shade that looked stunning with Sara’s blond locks.