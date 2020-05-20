LeBron James Says His ‘Best Assets Work Perfectly’ With NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan have been one of the few players who are frequently mentioned in debates regarding the greatest basketball player of all time. If only time travel is possible, most NBA fans all around the world would definitely pay to see James and Jordan face each other on the court in their prime. However, nobody ever wonders if the two NBA greats could efficiently co-exist playing on the same side and wearing the same jersey.

In a recent appearance on Uninterrupted, which is currently posted on Youtube, James discussed several topics, including the idea of playing in one team with Jordan. In most stances, having two alpha males on the roster doesn’t usually produce a good result. However, according to James, he and Jordan could find success as teammates since his “best assets work perfectly” with the Bulls legend.

“Me personally the way I play the game — team first — I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James said, as transcribed by Sacha Pisani of Sporting News. “Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

James may be a ball-dominant superstar, but he is also a great passer and playmaker, making him the ideal teammate for a player like Jordan who doesn’t hesitate to shoot the ball whenever it touches his hands. With his ability to play as a point forward, James found similarities between him and one of Jordan’s best teammates, Scottie Pippen. However, though Pippen and Jordan had made numerous accomplishments in their time playing together in Chicago, James believes that his pairing with MJ would be a “whole ‘nother level.”

“Pip was one of my favorite players…it would’ve been a whole ‘nother level with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs.”

It would definitely be interesting to see James and Jordan play together in one team. With his willingness to serve Pippen’s role, it seems like James has no problem playing as Jordan’s sidekick. James and Jordan never played against each other in an official NBA game since before LeBron was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, MJ permanently retired as an NBA player. However, James revealed that before he started his journey in the NBA, he had the chance to play alongside Jordan in one of his annual summer camps and boasted that they didn’t lose a game in their brief time as teammates.