Sutton Stracke Talks Store Opening On ‘RHOBH,’ Worries If Her Wardrobe Will Last Through The Season

Sutton Stracke was happy to see that her store opening was featured on the currently airing 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a May 18 interview with Paper magazine, Sutton said that after signing a deal with Bravo to appear on the currently airing episodes of their reality show, she learned that she and her co-stars would be filming at the opening of her boutique, which is named Sutton, just weeks after filming began.

“It was very serendipitous,” Sutton admitted.

Speaking of her store, Sutton said that she was hoping to provide buyers with stuff that can’t be found at department stores like Neiman Marcus. Instead, she wanted to fill her racks and shelves with items from smaller known designers that are able do special things for her store.

Then, after the boutique received a ton of interest from viewers and fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was forced to quickly find more affordable options for the people who were flooding her store. As Sutton recalled, she quickly learned that once people knew who she was and where her boutique was located, she would have to cater to the clientele she was receiving due to the exposure she was given on the series.

Sutton went on to say that when it comes to the clothing viewers will be seeing her in as the 10th season continues, she hopes she has enough stuff.

“We’ve been doing interviews with Zoom lately and I never knew that I needed so many solid color tops. That is definitely lacking in my wardrobe. But no, I’m not nearly as organized as those girls. I was opening a business and I’ve got three children at home so it was really just, ‘What do I love to wear?'” she admitted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton spoke to Hollywood Life earlier this month about the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 and admitted that when it comes to the ongoing rumors regarding Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair with her co-star, Denise Richards, she’s just as excited as viewers to find out what really happened between them later this season.

Sutton then said that despite the drama surrounding the rumors, it was the secrecy that the cast took issue with in terms of their feud with Denise.

“That’s the bigger issue here. It’s about just trusting your friends,” she explained.