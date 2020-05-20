Matt Lauer Blasts Ronan Farrow In Op-Ed

Former Today host Matt Lauer went after Ronan Farrow and his book, Catch and Kill – which reportedly details alleged sexual misconduct committed by Lauer – in an op-ed, posted to Mediate on Tuesday.

In the piece, Lauer accuses Farrow of being dishonest, claiming that he fails to get stories validated and that he doesn’t offer evidence of interaction between Lauer and accusers. Lauer also claims Farrow uses “misleading language” for purposes of reader manipulation.

Lauer cites a recent piece published in The New York Times about Farrow – written by Ben Smith. In the writeup – titled “Is Ronan Farrow Too Good to Be True?” – Smith questions Farrow’s reporting practices.

“His reporting can be misleading but he does not make things up. His work, though, reveals the weakness of a kind of resistance journalism that has thrived in the age of Donald Trump: That if reporters swim ably along with the tides of social media and produce damaging reporting about public figures most disliked by the loudest voices, the old rules of fairness and open-mindedness can seem more like impediments than essential journalistic imperatives.”

In Lauer’s piece, he points to different pages of Farrow’s book, claiming multiple instances of Farrow not getting information confirmed and/or fabricating information. Lauer derides Farrow’s reportings as “shoddy journalism.”

The book – whose full title is Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators – was released in October 2019. In the book, Farrow, 32, details his investigation into sexual assault charges against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. He also discusses Lauer’s alleged assault of Brooke Nevils – who also worked for NBC – at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Farrow has fired back at Lauer, 62, tweeted a response to the op-ed.

All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 19, 2020

Nevils also made a tweet Tuesday that seemed directed towards Lauer’s op-ed.

DARVO: Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender — Brooke Nevils (@BrookeNevils) May 19, 2020

Supportive comments were posted on Farrow and Nevils tweets, including one from Kathy Griffin on Nevils’ post.

“Thinking about you Brooke. You’re so great. It’s infuriating that all those guys in the book, vetted within an inch of its life, haven’t been fired yet. 1 or 2 here & there but nbcuni HAS to get rid of the brass that covers for these guys.”

In November 2017, Lauer was terminated from working with NBC News, following Nevils’ accusation against him. Variety reported there were more than 10 allegations against Lauer, claiming he had done things such as showing his penis to a female colleague and making sexual comments – in-person and via text message.