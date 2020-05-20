‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Slams Sandoval For Being Petty, Demands Katie Respect Jax

Brittany Cartwright will be seen taking aim at Tom Sandoval on tonight's finale.

Brittany Cartwright will be seen slamming her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval, during tonight’s finale episode of Season 8.

In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight on May 19, Brittany agrees that her husband, Jax Taylor, was out of line when he sent a series of mean messages to their co-stars during last week’s episode before taking aim at Sandoval’s petty behavior and demanding cast mate Katie Maloney give her husband respect.

“Jax messed up, but Tom Sandoval was doing it out of pettiness,” Brittany said, giving a nod to Sandoval’s decision to host a pool party on the same day as Jax and Brittany during last week’s show.

In response, Katie, who was sitting with Brittany and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent, defended Sandoval, saying that Sandoval was simply trying to do a favor when he and Ariana Madix invited several cast members to their house for some swimming. She also said that Sandoval never meant to launch a competition with Jax or Brittany.

“Well Sandoval will never be invited to anything I ever have again. He made that decision very easy,” Brittany fired back.

But Katie wasn’t backing down and noted that when it comes to the drama between Jax and the cast, Jax was the only person that should be blamed. Shen then said she was going to block him because she’s had enough of him for now.

“He needs help,” Katie added.

As Katie continued her rant against Jax, Brittany attempted to defend him, telling her co-stars that while Jax did make mistakes with the way he treated the cast, he has learned from his mistakes “this time” around and plans to make everything right with his longtime friends.

Brittany then demanded Katie show respect to Jax.

“Please remember though, that’s my husband so we need to have respect,” she stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brittany opened up about being constantly caught in the middle of Jax’s drama with the Vanderpump Rules cast during an episode of Straight Up with Stassi earlier this month. At the time, Brittany said that she struggles to mediate at times but does her best to be completely honest with her cast mates and work through the issues they have with her husband.

Brittany married Jax in June of last year and earlier this season, their co-stars, including Katie, who served as a bridesmaid and Sandoval, who served as Jax’s best man, were seen attending their Kentucky wedding.