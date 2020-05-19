‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Slams Jax Taylor’s ‘Unprovoked’ Attacks, Feuds With Brittany Cartwright

Katie Maloney doesn't get Brittany Cartwright's stance.

Katie Maloney doesn’t want to be compared to Jax Taylor and during tonight’s finale of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, she will be seen going head-to-head with Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, after Brittany suggests Katie should be more forgiving of Jax’s mean texts because she’s sent plenty herself.

In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight on May 19, Katie is seen sitting down with Brittany, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent to discuss the recent drama of the series and a phone call the two of them had during last week’s show. As fans will recall, Katie hung up on Brittany last week after Brittany called her out for acting hypocritical towards Jax after sharing more than her fair share of rage texts.

“If we want to go there, when I’ve rage texted people, it’s not completely unfounded,” Katie explains to Brittany in the clip. “I didn’t just wake up a sober morning, like, Jax did, unprovoked and go after someone who’s innocent.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Jax has appeared to be in a downward spiral as he continues to last out at cast member after cast member. He was also seen uninviting a number of his friends and co-stars to a pool party he and Brittany threw at their Los Angeles home last week and calling out Kristen Doute for making an inappropriate video with someone during a launch event for her T-shirt line, James Mae.

Katie went on to open up about Brittany’s comparison during a Vanderpump Rules cast confessional, explaining that she doesn’t believe she should be paying for something she’s already been forgiven for while Jax remains unscathed.

“So, because I’m guilty of rage texting before, I shouldn’t have any leg to stand on right now?” she wondered. “I’ve paid for what I’ve done and now Jax needs to pay and do his time.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katie and Jax have never been super close and during an interview with the Bravo Insider earlier this year, Jax seemed to diss Katie when he suggested that he was hoping she didn’t drive Tom Schwartz, who she’s been married to for nearly four years, away.

Jax even suggested that they would stay together only if Katie didn’t act crazy and suggested she was “hormonal” and a “firecracker” before stating that he hopes they never break up.

“I want them to be together forever… and then some,” he shared.