Meg Turney Exposes Pert Derriere While Standing On A River Rock

On Tuesday, May 18, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 759,000 followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show 33-year-old standing on a sizable rock in a river surrounded by forest trees. The riverbank appeared to be lightly dusted with snow.

Meg sizzled in a white lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra and matching underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Twitch streamer also sported an unbuttoned flannel shirt, mid-calf hiking boots, and a pair of glasses.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her long hair in pigtails and seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering metallic color.

In the first image, she faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She tugged on one of her pigtails and lowered her gaze. For the following photo, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back, as she pulled on her underwear. Meg turned around again for the final shot. She placed one of her hands under her chin and looked over her shoulder, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the pictures were taken by the professional photographer, known as Flaco, at an undisclosed location in Washington.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Why are you so perfect,” wrote a fan.

“By far one of [my] favorite sets. There’s just something about a pretty lady in the woods,” added a different devotee.

“Perfection!” said another follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely beautiful pure perfection xxxxx,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a topless picture that showed her with frosting on her body. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.