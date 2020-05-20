Nick Viall Called Out Hannah Brown For ‘A Really, Really Terrible Apology’

Nick Viall, former star of season 21 of The Bachelor reacted to Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s explosive use of the n-word on an Instagram live.

Brown was singing a song live on Saturday evening when the word slipped out and the reality television star was called out by fans almost immediately. Brown did offer a typed apology which she put in her Instagram stories, however the intensity of the backlash has only grown in the days since her comments, and fellow franchise members have called on Brown to do more.

Viall hosts a podcast about all things Bachelor Nation, The Viall Files, and blatantly called out Brown saying she needs to apologize for her comment in the same way she made them; live.

“Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform … and using that word in any context whatsoever is not being a role model… “She has since posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that is set to expire. As Rachel [Lindsay] said on her Instagram Live, that doesn’t read as sincere.”

Viall didn’t pull any punches with his comments, reminding fans that Brown has asked to be a role model to young women saying that her comments were a terrible example to those she claimes to want to lead. He also suggested that Brown may not have personally initiated the apology at all, something fans could feel better about if she had delivered it herself.

“We don’t know whether that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist. The only authentic reaction right now … is what she just said on her Instagram live. Frankly, that’s a really, really terrible apology and really insincere and it comes across as, again, ignorant to what she’s speaking on.”

Brown was the star of season 15 of The Bachelorette, but instead of heading into her “after the final rose” live episode holding hands with a lovestruck fiancé, Brown found herself single and asking semifinalist Tyler Cameron out for drinks.

Brown and Cameron have been spotted both in person and on social media spending what appears to be substantial time together.

The Inquisitor previously reported that the fellow Bachelorette alum responded to Brown’s controversial comments by sharing the same video Viall cited by Rachel Lindsay in which she respectfully asked for a more formal apology from Brown.

The fellow bachelorette said that while she was hurt by the comments, she hopes Brown learns from her mistakes and continues to be more careful in the future. Cameron offered his appreciation for Lindsay’s sentaments and added that if someone feels defensive they might be part of the problem.