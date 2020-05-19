Ruby Rose Quits ‘Batwoman,’ Role To Be Recast

Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman ahead of The CW show’s second season. The role will be recast, according to TVLine.

Rose’s exit is a shocking one as she played the titular role on the show. Her character, Kate Kane, took up the mantle of Batwoman early on in the first season. The series wrapped its debut season on Sunday night. The CW renewed it for another season several months ago, and it was set to debut on Sunday nights in 2021. It is unclear if that schedule may change now as the series is forced to recast its leading lady.

In a statement made by the actress, she said that leaving the show behind was a tough decision for her to make.

“I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

She continued thanking Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, and Sarah Schechter for giving her the chance to bring Kane to life and for “welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created.”

Rose also thanked network president Mark Pedowitz and the personnel at both The CW and Warner Bros. “who put so much into the show and always believed in me.”

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television issued a joint statement in which they thanked Rose for her “contributions to the success of our first season” and promised to cast yet another member of the LGBTQ community as the new leading actress. Rose is an out lesbian, as is the character.

Fans of the series have already taken to social media to express their dismay at Rose’s sudden departure. A few conveyed said they were nervous about whether or not the show could continue without her.

The joint statement confirmed that the network and studio are both “firmly committed to ‘Batwoman’s’ second season and long-term future,” which should put some at ease.

As The Hollywood Reporter stated, Rose’s path to becoming Batwoman was not easy. She received immediate backlash on social media shortly after the initial casting announcement. Many people did not think she was fit for the role. The hate she received eventually led to her quitting Twitter altogether, although she remained active on Instagram.

The reactions to her abrupt exit have garnered mixed reactions. Some people have warmed to Rose’s portrayal of Kane throughout the first season, while others are glad she quit and are excited to see who the network chooses as her successor. A few users even started to pitch their ideas of which actresses would be best suited for the role.