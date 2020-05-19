Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Sheer Tiffany Blue Lingerie & Blurs Out Chest In Scandalous New Photo

Polina Malinovskaya added another smoking-hot new photo to her Instagram feed that saw her in a sexy lingerie set. The sizzling update was uploaded to her feed a few short hours ago, but it’s already attracted a ton of attention from the model’s 1.6 million fans.

In the image, Polina was captured outside in a room that was surrounded by wood on every single side. She did not tag her location in the photo, but she posed in front of a large wooden beam. She placed her hands behind her back and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

The two-piece set boasted a Tiffany blue hue that made the color of Polina’s eyes pop even more. A tag in her post indicated that the lingerie was from Gooseberry Intimates, and it did nothing but favors for her bombshell body. The set included a minuscule bra with satin straps that secured around her arms and back, leaving her bronzed shoulders and arms on display.

The bra’s triangular cups boasted a sheer material that showed the model’s skin underneath — though she blurred out a portion to ensure the photo met Instagram’s nudity guidelines. Its plunging neckline left her decolletage bare, and a lacy fabric surrounded the cups and bodice.

The bottoms were just as risque as the top. They were crafted from the same sheer fabric, exposing another teasing glimpse of Polina’s skin under the garment. The piece showed off her sculpted thighs and tiny midsection, thanks to its high-cut design. Also of note was the low-riding front, which left her tummy on full display.

Polina kept her hairstyle simple with a side part while her tresses fell at her back. Her blond highlights and dewy complexion reflected sunlight in the well-lit shot. She added a small application of makeup to the look that appeared to include defined brows and a streak of blush.

In her caption, she made a joke about her ex cheating on her and added a broken heart and crying face emoji.

Polina’s fans were not shy about showering the sexy new snap with love, giving it well over 161,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

“Perfection is not the right word to describe you,” one follower commented.

“You’re looking absolutely awesome,” a second social media user raved with a series of blue emoji to match her lingerie.

“Who in the world would be dumb enough to cheat on you? Lol,” another fan asked, in reference to the caption.