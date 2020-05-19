‘Ink Master’ Contestant Daniel Silva Faces Murder Charge For Death Of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

On May 11, Daniel Silva – of Ink Master fame – was arrested for his involvement in the death of his friend – YouTube star Corey La Barrie. Now, the reality star has been charged with second-degree murder, TMZ reported.

The website obtained legal documents from the Los Angeles Country district attorney’s office, detailing the charges against Silva. Allegedly, Silva and La Barrie were departing La Barrie’s 25th birthday. Silva, 27, was reportedly driving a sports car – a black McLaren – which he crashed, with La Barrie as a passenger. La Barrie’s 25th birthday had occurred on the date of his death.

Silva then reportedly attempted to flee the scene before witnesses stopped him. Both parties were taken to the hospital, where La Barrie was eventually pronounced dead. Silva was diagnosed with a broken hip.

Photos from the scene show the McLaren severely damaged – with a stop sign and street sign both heavily impacted – and Silva in a stretcher. He reportedly hit the sign and a tree in the crash.

TMZ reported Silva was seen drinking prior to driving his vehicle. Despite these reports, he’s not currently facing any DUI charges. In the court documents, it is said that Silva killed La Barrie “unlawfully, and with malice aforethought.”

In the comments on TMZ’s tweet about the arrest, there was speculation about the reasoning behind the specific charges. One user was not clear on why Silva received a second-degree murder charge instead of one for manslaughter.

“Wouldn’t that be manslaughter? Just curious… Cause that seems like a whole accident especially because he had alcohol in his system shouldn’t he be charged with a DUI along with…Involuntary Manslaughter by definition of no planning or pre-attempt?”

In response, another user clarified why Silva received his charge.

“If he has a good lawyer, they can argue it down to involuntary manslaughter, but the charge is probably so aggressive because he was cognizant enough to attempt to leave the scene.”

Silva is reportedly still at the hospital, but law enforcement figures are said to have reported his arrest and charging to TMZ. His bail has been recommended to be set at $2 million.

Silva appeared on season 10 of the Dave Navarro-hosted competitive reality series, Ink Master, where he placed 7th. La Barrie has approximately 382,000 followers on YouTube. The last video posted to his channel was a 47-second clip titled “Deleting This Video In 24 Hours….” which he uploaded on May 9. It has received approximately 1.8 million views so far.