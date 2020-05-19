YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Wows Fans In Denim Short Dungarees

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

DeMartino stunned in a soft long-sleeved white jumper with text written across the front. Over the top, she paired the ensemble with light blue denim short dungarees that displayed her tanned legs. The 24-year-old left one side of the garment hang loose, which helped show off the jumper underneath. To complete the outfit, DeMartino put on white socks and sneakers of the same color. She accessorized herself with a gold necklace with seashells and a starfish attached to it. The video content creator — who has more than 3.2 million subscribers — sported her blond and brunette curly hair up in a high ponytail and rocked a coat of white nail polish. For her makeup application, DeMartino appeared to have applied a bold red lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

Within one upload, she posted two images.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured from the thighs-up. She raised one hand to her head and left the other to rest beside her. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and flashed her teeth. She posed outdoors in front of a wooden house and potted plants.

In the next slide, DeMartino was photographed from head-to-toe in the same location. She covered her hands with her sleeves and the left side of her face with her hair slightly.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 61,000 likes and over 715 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“It makes me so happy seeing you happy. You are for real glowing baby, so proud,” one user wrote.

“OBSESSED WITH THIS OUTFIT,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“WHY DO U LOOK SO CUTE IN OVERALLS OMG,” remarked a third fan.

“I am just obsessed with u,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a short-sleeved, white peasant mini dress with a floral pattern all over during quarantine. DeMartino accessorized herself with numerous rings and sported her light wavy brunette hair down. She showed off the small tattoo on her wrist and went barefoot for the occasion. While self-isolating, DeMartino was snapped outdoors surrounded by a lake and tall trees where she appeared to be getting ready to paint on the white canvas in front of her.