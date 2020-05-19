Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Bronzed Skin & Curvy Booty In A Bikini: ‘Read For Summer’

Jilissa Zoltko gave fans a peek at her incredible curves for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The model wasn’t shy about showing some skin as she revealed to her followers that she was ready for summer to begin.

In the racy pics, Jilissa looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a pale blue bikini. The top was cut like a sports bra and clung tightly to her ample bust while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders.

The high-waisted thong bottoms put her round booty in the spotlight as they fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also exposed in the snaps.

In the first photo, Jilissa stood in front of a white fence and plenty of green foliage. She had her backside facing the camera and one leg bent as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. The second shot was nearly identical as she happily stared into the camera.

Jilissa wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look in the shots. The application seemed to consist of dramatic black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the glam look with rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Jilissa’s 712,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their approval for the snaps. The post racked up more than 7,800 likes within the first 35 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Hair looking good,” one follower declared.

“Your the cutest,” another gushed.

“Stunning beautiful and gorgeous. Perfect body. Beautiful bikini set,” a third social media user wrote.

“So perfect,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her flawless figure in racy bathing suits on social media. However, she’s also been known to sport plunging tops and skintight dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa thrilled her followers just last week when she looked fierce in a white string bikini while spending some time soaking up the sun at the beach. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 28,000 likes and over 450 comments.