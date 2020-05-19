Anna Katharina Puts Her Hard Body On Display In A Red Bikini At The Beach

Anna Katharina took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share another sexy photo of herself with her loyal fans. The model flashed her hard body as she posed on the beach.

In the stunning snapshot, Anna looked like a total smokeshow wearing a red string bikini. The skimpy top clung to her ample bust and flaunted her cleavage. The garment also exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also put into the spotlight in the pic. She accessorized with some white polish on her fingernails.

Anna stood on the beach as the golden sunlight streamed over her. She had one hand resting at her side as the other reached out in front of her to touch a wooden post. One of her knees were bent and her back was arched as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

Anna wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in full, wavy strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include pink eye shadow and thick black eyeliner, as well as long lashes and darkened brows.

She seemed to complement her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink lipstick.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers made short work of showing some love to the post. The photo earned more than 6,000 likes in just the first 35 minutes after its upload. Fans also shared their opinions in the comments section, leaving over 100 messages.

“What a QUEEEEN, one follower stated.

“You are sexy looking,” another wrote.

“Bikini Angel,” a third person declared.

“I’m so impressed with you and your beautiful body and gorgeous looking lady, you’re amazing and adorable and magnificent woman and so sexy and hot,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is known for rocking racy bathing suit looks online. Her fans have come to expect to see her flaunting her fit physique in skimpy swimwear. However, she’s also been known to sport tiny tops, tight jeans, and sexy dresses as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently delighted her followers when she posed in a animal-print bikini. To date, that pic has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 440 comments.