Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Strappy Crop Top & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Kara Del Toro was wearing very little in her latest Instagram update, and her fans were loving it. The sexy new update featured the model looking smoking hot in a strappy crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

The model’s outfit was black. The top had puffy long sleeves, but that did not mean that it was not titillating. In fact, it was the perfect amount of feminine and alluring. It had a plunging neckline, and it cut off just below her breasts, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage as well as her trim tummy. The top also had long straps that wrapped around her abdomen, calling attention to her midsection. The ends of the straps were tied into a loopy bow on her right side. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with thin strings pulled high on her hips.

Kara’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her in the outfit. She looked more than tantalizing as she posed on a bed dressed in white linens.

Kara faced the camera in the first snapshot. Her legs were spread apart and both of her hands were on her knees. She leaned forward just a bit, showing off her ample chest. Her trim waistline and toned thighs were also on display. She wore her long, wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder as she gazed at the camera.

In the second image, Kara was lying on her side on the bed. She propped her head on one hand while she looked at something off to side. The snap showed her from the hips up, and it emphasized her hourglass shape.

The model’s makeup application looked to include mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a rose shade on her full lips. She accessorized with a pair of chunky dangle earrings and layered necklaces.

In the post’s caption, she wished her fans a nice day, and also tagged online retailer Boohoo for the outfit.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how gorgeous she looked.

“So damn perfect,” one follower commented,

“Exquisite, you’re just so Stunning,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You always looking breathtaking,” gushed a third fan.

“you are a goddess,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Kara has not let being quarantined slow down her tantalizing content. She has proven that she can look stunning in the comfort of her own home. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a set of silky pajamas.