Model Cindy Mello Simmers In Small White Top For Sultry New Update

Model Cindy Mello flaunted her slender figure for fans in her latest Instagram update. She wore a tiny white tank top and blue jeans as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

The 25-year-old has found creative ways to continue participating in photo shoots during the coronavirus pandemic, and she treated followers to another new shot. This upload was a simple picture that highlighted her gorgeous face. Mello was photographed against a light-grey wall and the bright lights zeroed in on her which created shadows behind her. She stood upright with her body and head tilted to the right. A shadow was formed under her chin, which helped highlight her flawless face.

Mello – who has appeared in Maxim, GQ and Sports Illustrated – wore her long brown hair curled, but up in a ponytail for the picture. She kept her arms to her sides and looked straight into the lens. The Brazilian wore a small white tank top that was cropped above her midsection. The straps of the top wrapped close to her neck and helped offer a glimpse of her slender shoulders. Mello sported a pair of high-waist jeans that came up to just below her navel. This look offered fans a view of her toned stomach. She appeared to wear a light shade of eye shadow that complemented her lip gloss. The model added an alien emoji as her caption.

Many of the model’s 1 million Instagram followers flocked to the stunning snap. More than 45,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after the pic was posted. Fans and fellow models flooded Mello’s comment section with praise and emoji, as she received over 230 replies in quick order. Models Baskin Champion, Danielle Knudson, and Sadie Newman were among those who left replies complimenting Mello.

“Girl!!! You’re perfect!!!” Knudson wrote while adding three heart-eye emoji.

“Beauty at its best,” an adoring fan replied along with an emoji.

“Came down from heaven…” one follower commented.

“You are so ADORABLE,” another fan added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Mello sizzled in an Instagram post last week. She wore a black bra and panties for a short video clip that not only showcased her breathtaking figure, but gave a peek into her playful personality. The Brazilian was filmed striking several poses on a chair in a posh home. At the end of the clip she stopped posing without realizing the cameraman was still shooting. That post earned more than 104,000 likes.