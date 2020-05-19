Nazanin Mandi Goes Topless On The Beach In Stunning Instagram Photo

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to impressing her social media audience and didn’t disappoint with her most recent update.

The 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — posted four images within one upload. In the first shot, Mandi stunned in a black semi-sheer netted garment. She held onto the strap of the garment with her right arm and looked directly at the camera lens with a huge smile. The former R U the Girl contestant sported her shoulder-length curly brunette hair down and appeared to have gone for a natural makeup look.

In the next slide, Mandi posed topless on the beach. She was captured on her knees in the middle of the water with her arms in front of her. She wore denim jeans and didn’t put on any other visible clothing. She pulled her curly hair up and looked over her shoulder with a fierce expression. Mandi showcased her strong facial features and a hint of her side boob.

In the third frame, Mandi was photographed soaking wet in an oversized white top which looked to have become sheer from the water. She accessorized herself with what seemed to be her wedding ring and rocked her curly wet hair down for the occasion. Mandi placed one hand on the bar beside her and rested her head against it.

In the fourth and final pic, she looked sensational in a leopard-print swimsuit. Mandi dug her knees into the sand and sat up straight. She closed her eyes and showed off her effortless beauty.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“One thing that never EVER gets old is your smile,” one user wrote.

“JUST SLAY MY WHOLE EXISTENCE,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re literally perfect wow,” remarked a third fan.

“You literally have that Pretty Woman Julia Roberts smile, such a beauty you are,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a fitted yellow dress with white polka dots printed all over. Mandi sported her short dark curly hair down and accessorized herself with jewelry and white sunglasses. To complete the outfit, she put on white heels. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara.