Republican Sen. Martha McSally ‘Doing Terribly’ As Poll Shows Her Down 13 Points To Mark Kelly, Pollster Says

Republican Senator Martha McSally could be in big trouble in her re-election bid, a pollster says.

As AZCentral.com reported, the Arizona incumbent is trailing by 13 points to Democrat Mark Kelly in OH Predictive Insights tracking poll, which the news outlet obtained this week. The poll showed that McSally, who lost a Senate race to Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 and was later appointed to an open Senate seat after the death of longtime Senator John McCain, had the support of 38 percent of voters compared to 51 percent for Kelly. The poll showed that McSally lost four points from the last OH Predictive Insights poll taken in April, while Kelly’s support has remained steady at 51 percent.

Pollster Mike Noble told AZCentral.com that the numbers are unquestionably difficult for the Republican.

“McSally is doing terribly,” said. “There’s no way to find a bright spot on that one.”

The report noted that Kelly has jumped out to a lead by winning a significant number of independent voters — leading by a 2-to-1 margin — and by making inroads in the typically Republican Maricopa County. The poll showed that Kelly was winning 54 percent to 36 percent among voters in this county, the state’s most populous. The latest poll showed that his lead was growing, as Kelly had held a five-point lead in Maricopa County taken in May 2019.

Democrats nationally have pointed to Arizona as a potential place to flip a Republican-held seat in the party’s bid to take back control of the U.S. Senate. There have been signs of progress in that effort, once considered a long-shot as Democrats would need to net three seats to bring the Senate to a 50-50 tie, which they could break by winning the White House. If Donald Trump were to win re-election, Democrats would need to net four seats in order to take control.

As Politico noted in an April report, Democrats have appeared to seize some momentum with significant fundraising in a number of key races.

Steven Law, president of the Republican super PAC Senate Leadership Fund and an ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, told Politico that Republican donors are seeing a difficult road ahead of them.

“The sense is that, no matter what else happens, we’ve got to hold the Senate majority. And it’s not a given,” Law said. “There’s just a broad front to defend, and it’s going to take a lot of resources and a lot of hard work to do it.”