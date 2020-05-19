Kelly Henderson Denies Involvement In Kristin Cavallari/Jay Cutler Split

Following news of TV personality Kristin Cavallari’s split from retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, there has been speculation that Cavallari’s ex-best friend – Kelly Henderson – has been involved, with fans wondering if she and the sports star were an item.

Now, the stylist, 37, has denied any word of an affair between her and Cutler. Speaking with divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on the podcast All’s Fair, Henderson disputed these rumors, as Us Weekly reported.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair. I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler. I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

An Instagram post – made two weeks ago by Henderson – showed what appeared to be her and an undisclosed man sitting outside, both wearing beaded bracelets around their arms. Its caption read, “Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all.”

Many of the comments speculated about the other arm belonging to Cutler.

“If this is Jay then your level of class just went to,” read one comment.

“If that is Jay that is shady AF and totally explains why they aren’t friends,” said another with an eye-roll emoji.

At least one user came to Henderson’s defense.

“Some of y’all need to stop assuming it’s this man or that man or that she is some home wrecker. Who cares about a bracelet lol.”

The relationship between Cavallari – best known for reality series such as Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari– and Henderson has become fractured. Cavallari claims Henderson used their friendship for their own gain.

Cavallari also says – while she didn’t believe Cutler and Henderson were having an affair – she was hurt by her friend not quashing the rumors. Cavallari addressed the matter on the third-season premiere of Very Cavallari.

“It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it,” Cavallari said.

Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, announced their split in April, via Instagram. The celebrity couple had been together for 10 years and married in 2013. Their divorce was labeled as “the situation of two people growing apart.” The couple has three children together, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

Despite the perceived amicability of the split, Us Weekly reports finding paperwork in which Cavallari claims Cutler committed “inappropriate marital conduct.” and that “irreparable harm” would occur to their children should Cutler receive care of them.

No statement has been made by Cutler regarding Cavallari’s allegations.