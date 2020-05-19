‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Kim Zolciak Reveals She And Daughter Brielle Biermann Aren’t Happy With Their Lip Filler

Kim Zolciak spoke of their injections on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Kim Zolciak opened up about her and her daughter Brielle Biermann’s use of lip filler during Sunday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

After revealing that she and Brielle were her doctor’s first patients after she returned to work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and current Don’t Be Tardy star explained to Andy that she got both Botox and lip filler during her visit.

“She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit,” Kim revealed, according to a report from Page Six on May 18.

According to Kim, she suffers from migraines so when she is able to get Botox, the back of her neck is far more comfortable than it would be if she was unable to get her injections. The 42-year-old then added that she also needs Botox for the normal reason, to prevent wrinkles, because she’s “getting old.”

As for her daughter, Kim said that 23-year-old Brielle did not get Botox during their doctor visit and instead had her lips outlined with filler. As some may recall, Brielle revealed on Instagram earlier this year that she had dissolved the filler from her lips. Then, just weeks later, she confirmed she had her lips done again, but only to ensure that both sides were symmetrical.

While Kim admitted that she and Brielle aren’t currently happy with their lips, she didn’t explain whether or not they would be quitting fillers.

Also during the Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kim revealed that her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, has been coloring her hair and doing her nails amid the quarantine.

“Kroy’s colored my hair for years because my hairdresser is in Arizona. I go like every three months or she’ll come here, but in between … I mean I’m 100 percent gray, so every three weeks he colors my roots,” she explained.

Kim and Kroy have been married since November 2011 and met during the time she was starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kim also opened up about her 18-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann during her appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live, revealing that while she intended to begin attending her dream college, Arizona State University, in the fall, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 may prevent her from doing so.

As Kim explained, she didn’t want to pay $50,000 to the school if her daughter wasn’t going to be able to go to her classes on campus and would have to instead do her school work at home on a computer.