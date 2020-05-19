Governor Ralph Northam Hits Back At Trump After President Says ‘We’re Going After Virginia’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hosted an event with farmers to discuss the $3 billion Farmers to Families Food Box relief initiative his administration started amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a speaker from Virginia finished, Trump stood up and attacked the governor, who is a Democrat, quipping that there will be nobody watching potatoes for farmers in the state. Upon hearing that, Governor Ralph Northam hit back at the president via a tweet.

During the discussion, David Hickman, a farmer in Dublin who specializes in potatoes, spoke about the differences between potatoes grown in Idaho and those grown in Virginia, according to an ABC 13 News report. Hickman also invited the president to tour his farm. When the president stepped back up to the microphone, he blasted the governor of Virginia.

MSNBC Senior producer, Kyle Griffin tweeted a video of President Trump’s comments about the state’s governor, and what he said was the Democrats’ plans to take away citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

“We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

“I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President—our potatoes are fine. And as the only medical doctor among our nation’s governors, I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine. Let’s all get back to work,” Governor Northam tweeted.

Northam’s advice about the drug came because yesterday, President Trump announced that he had been taking the anti-malaria drug for about a week and a half as a preventative measure against COVID-19 infection. Although he reassured reporters that he hadn’t been exposed, the president said he decided to take it after asking the White House doctor if it would be okay. Trump’s surprising revelation prompted many to speak out against taking the drug, especially for people in higher-risk categories.

The president also received pushback about his comment that he’s going after Virginia and it’s governor from the state’s Attorney General, Mark Herring, who also spoke out against Trump via Twitter. Herring blasted Trump for not focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and saving lives as states reopen after the stay at home orders enacted in March to flatten the curve and prevent hospitals from being overrun with critically ill patients.

“Where to begin… Suffice it to say these are not the words and thoughts of someone who is focused on the task at hand–saving lives and slowing the spread of COVID,” Herring wrote in a tweet.