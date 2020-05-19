Stephanie Marie Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule White G-String Bikini.

Stephanie Marie went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The fitness model stunned in a super skimpy bathing suit while revealing to her fans in the caption that she hopes quarantine has helped Mother Nature heal.

In the sexy snaps, Stephanie left very little to the imagination as she wore a tiny white string bikini. The top wrapped around her neck and barely covered her cleavage, exposing her underboob in the process. The garment also gave fans a look at her muscular arms and shoulders.

The tiny g-string bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and did little to hide her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, Stephanie squatted down while resting on a large rock. She had one hand touching her neck and the other on the rock to keep her balance. She titled her head and looked away from the camera.

In the second pic, she posed with her backside toward the camera. The final photo featured her standing up with her booty towards the lens. In the background of the pictures tons of green foliage could be seen.

Stephanie wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose wavy strands that brushed over her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and a dusting of pink eye shadow, as well as black eyeliner and defined brows.

She seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and brow bones. She looked to complete her face with nude lips.

Stephanie’s 1.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The pics garnered more than 20,000 likes within the first hour after they was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 500 messages during that time.

“You are incredible,” one follower declared.

“OMG! My favorite set of pictures of you. Picture #1 is super SEXY!” another wrote.

“You are so so beautiful wow,” a third social media user gushed.

“Yeah definitely gonna go out take pictures more. Looking amazing mam,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about showing off her gym-honed curves for racy online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, barely-there bikinis, and going completely naked in her shots.

Stephanie recently posed for a set of nude selfies that had fans clicking the like button more than 66,000 times and leaving over 1,300 comments on the post.