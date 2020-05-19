Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Her Athletic Figure In Latest Bikini Snap

Instagram model Julia Muniz posted a bikini photo from a trip to Costa Rica. She looked stunning in a strapless swimsuit top and mismatched bottoms as she stood in front of gorgeous greenery.

The Brazilian model uploaded the full-body pic on Tuesday. Although she has been spending time in Margaret River, Australia amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Muniz has made several posts from a vacation to Costa Rica. She tagged the location as Manuel Antonio National park in her recent snap, which is located in the Central American country. Muniz wedged herself in the corner of wooden railing, and there were various trees and plants behind her with a scenic cliff and clear blue skies over her right shoulder.

The model – who is well-known for her surfing abilities – faced the camera with her body slightly turned to the right. She rested both her palms, and her backside, against the rails and kept her left foot forward. This pose helped showcase her shapely legs.

Muniz had her long brown hair swept to the right side of her head, and had a sheepish smirk across her face. The 21-year-old sported a strapless bikini top that was opened in the middle and had black and white horizontal stripes. Her bottoms were yellow with thin straps. Muniz’s tanned skin popped against her bottoms and the bright backdrop, and followers got a glimpse of her toned midsection. For the caption of the post she added a sparkles emoji.

The model’s 753,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the swimsuit photo as more than 22,000 of them hit the “like” button in only four hours after the post went live. Muniz received over 130 comments from fans who complimented her in English and Portuguese. Many of them remarked on the beauty of the setting, as well as how stunning the model looked. Her replies were swamped with fire and heart emoji.

“Just like a dream,” one follower commented.

“Natural beauty,” replied another.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” wrote one fan while adding three heart-eye emoji.

“The cutest babe,” added another admirer.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz has unloaded multiple bikini shots to her Instagram page lately. Earlier this month she posted video clips from this same trip to Costa Rica. She wore a small orange bathing suit that put her athletic figure on display as she stood in the water in front of a water fall. Muniz held her arms in the air as she basked in the scenery. That post garnered over 52,000 likes from her loyal fans.