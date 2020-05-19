Kim Zolciak-Biermann Announces Launch Date of Swimsuit Line

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the launch date of her new swimwear line, Salty K.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum turned 42 on Tuesday and started by thanking fans for the birthday wishes. She couldn’t believe she had reached that age.

“That use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF,” Kim wrote.

She continued in her post to show gratitude for everyone in her life, including her six kids and “amazing husband,” former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann.

Kim then announced that she had started a new swimwear line, Salty K, which was inspired by her “love of the ocean.”

“I decided it was time to chase another dream of mine… SWIMWEAR,” the post read.

The clothes will be available on “June 1,” Kim announced.

Kim teased this announcement back on January 29 when the reality star posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a white bikini telling fans to “stay tuned” with the date of May 2020.

According to the Salty K Instagram story, Kim’s daughter Brielle came up with the name. Kim had considered several ideas for a moniker but couldn’t come up with one that she truly loved. Her oldest daughter, Brielle, suggested Salty K. The 23-year-old thought it was fitting considering Kim had such a “salty” attitude.

Salty K is said to offer both one and two-piece suits for “all shapes and sizes.” The fabrics will be “sustainably sourced” and made from “recycled ocean material” and “bottles.” Kim touted her love of the ocean and hopes that by using these materials, it will help “future generations” to “enjoy” the salty water as much she currently does. Kim takes sustainability so seriously that Salty K has made their tags from “recycled paper.”

Fans of Kim’s were quick to congratulate her on the launch. The post garnered thousands of likes within hours.

Many were commenting on how it was such a “fitting business” for the blonde mother of six. Kim and her oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, are often photographed wearing skimpy suits. Brielle posted several photos on Tuesday of her wearing two different bikinis. No word on whether those are from the Salty K label.

As for the future of the brand, many think it will be a huge success.

“It’s going to fly off the shelves,” one commenter predicted.