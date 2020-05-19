Nina Dobrev Wears A Pink Swimsuit While Floating In A Pool With Her Dog

Nina Dobrev uploaded a pic of herself enjoying the warm weather in a pink swimsuit while floating on a large pool floaty alongside her dog, Maverick, on Tuesday afternoon.

The actress could be seen lying down on her stomach with her legs up and crossed at her ankles. She rested on top of a neon pink FUNBOY inflatable pool float. Aside from her one-piece swimsuit, she also sported a bright pink sombrero and a pair of sunglasses.

Dobrev’s toned legs were visible, poking out of her form-fitting bathing suit. The camera was situated on the side of the pool, capturing her lithe frame from her side. She reached out her hands to hold her dog in place as Maverick looked down at her owner. Dobrev pursed her lips as if to kiss her pup on the nose.

In her caption, she noted that Maverick was very upset with her in the image despite it looking like she was content. The former Vampire Diaries actress admitted that her dog hates all things that have to do with water and that she was very eager to get out of the pool. She also joked that if she were ever drowning, her dog would sit on the sidelines and watch rather than jumping in to help her.

She hashtagged her post “#TB,” which seemed to indicate that it was a throwback pic. Dobrev also tagged her dog’s personal Instagram account in the photo.

Dobrev did not state her location, but it appeared to be a picturesque location with the pool overlooking the ocean beneath a nearly cloudless blue sky.

The actress’s fans and famous friends quickly took to her comments section to praise her and react to her caption. Within an hour of posting, her post had garnered over 200,000 likes, including by actress Zoey Deutch. Her admirers left more than 1,300 comments, the majority of which were positive.

Dozens of users wrote about how much they love Maverick, and several people labeled Dobrev and her dog “couple goals.”

“This is so sweet! I love you two!” wrote one fan.

“You and Maverick are the best couple ever,” another admirer gushed alongside a starry-eyed emoji.

“Wish my quarantine looked like that,” joked a third Instagrammer.

“No bond is stronger than a girl and her dog,” a fourth devotee chimed in, trailering their comment with two pink heart emoji.

Dobrev shared another throwback video last week. The short clip showed her wearing a black-and-white swimsuit and hanging out with penguins while on vacation in South Africa.