‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks ‘Temperature Change’ With Ariana Madix, Reveals They’re ‘So Close’

Kristen Doute opened up about her close friendship with her co-star while promoting her new book.

Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix were not on good terms when Ariana joined the Vanderpump Rules cast for Season 3 but today, after building a friendship with one another over the past several years, they are in a great place with one another.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on May 19, Kristen opened up about her relationship with Ariana, who she once accused her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, of cheating on her with, while promoting her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It.

“She and I are so, so close now,” Kristen gushed.

Not only do Kristen and Ariana share a friend group and appear on the same reality show, they also live close to one another in Valley Village, where they both purchased new homes last year. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Ariana was first to purchase her new house with Tom in early 2019 while Kristen bought a fixer upper for herself months later.

According to Kristen, she and Ariana are so close that she actually allowed her to read a portion of her book before the publication’s release date in June so that she wouldn’t be caught-of-guard or surprised by anything that she had written about her or her boyfriend, Tom. Luckily, Kristen’s book was well-received by the both of them.

“[I] let Ariana read a little bit of it in regarding the chapter that’s about Tom and Ariana. They were both like, you know, ‘Do you girl,'” Kristen recalled.

Kristen went on to say that while she and Ariana didn’t get off to a good start with one another during Season 3, mainly due to her allegations against Ariana and Tom, Kristen said she and Ariana are now far removed from their past drama and have had a “temperature change” in their relationship.

Kristen also said that she would have liked to see her relationship changes with Ariana featured more on Vanderpump Rules.

“I thought it was such an important transition that they never focused on,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen is well-aware that Ariana has relationships with people who she doesn’t currently get along with. However, as she explained to Scheana Shay during an appearance on her podcast, Scheananigans, Ariana’s friendships with Stassi Schroeder and others have nothing to do with the dynamic between them.

“It doesn’t concern me,” Kristen explained. “It doesn’t affect our friendship or our trust at all.”