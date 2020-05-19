‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Stuns Fans With Bikini Photos As She Daydreams About Traveling

Elizabeth Turner turned heads on Tuesday, May 18, when she took to the popular social media platform to upload a throwback photo of herself in a bikini.

The snapshot featured the American Maxim model standing in front of a log at a beach. According to the geotag, the shot was taken in Big Island, Hawaii. She faced the camera while turning her head to the left. She gazed at the horizon with soft eyes and lips parted, in a dreamy expression. Turner had one arm stretched to the right as she took the other hand to her face.

She wore a stylish two-piece bathing suit in light green with symmetrical designs in darker green and white. On her lower body, Turner had on a pair of classic U-shaped bottoms that tied on the sides. They remained low, allowing her to flaunt her fit stomach.

Turner paired her bottoms with a matching bra that boasted large triangles. They were tight on her torso, showcasing her cleavage. The tie knot front had long, thick straps that fell over her midsection. The suit was from Swim Systems, as Turner revealed via one of the tags.

Turner wore her golden blond hair pulled up in a tight bun. She opted for a minimal look, wearing just a pair of delicate silver hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Turner daydreamed in her caption about being able to travel again when restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted. She told her fans that Big Island is “the most magical place in the world” to her, and asked them to note theirs.

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 135 comments within just two hours of being uploaded. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about Turner’s beauty and to express their admiration.

“Hawaiian goddess,” one user wrote.

“[Y]ou are the most beautiful woman in the world,” replied another fan.

“Elizabeth you look so beautiful everyday!!!!!!” a third admirer raved.

“You are the hottest lady to hit this earth,” added a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Turner shows off her bikini body with her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted a snippet from a campaign she shot in Islamorada, Florida, just before the coronavirus crisis. Turner shot in a two-piece that included a bikini top in white with little lace details in beige. It featured thicks traps and a low neckline. She paired with hot pink bottoms for a mismatched look.