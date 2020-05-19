Krissy Cela Puts Sculpted Body On Display For Killer Workout

Krissy Cela delighted her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 19, with her latest workout video, which sculpted the entire body. The fitness model frequently takes to the social media site to post short workouts that her followers can do at home.

For her latest workout, Krissy wore a matching sports bra and booty shorts outfit. The top showed off a wide strip of toned tummy and featured dark-pink stripes moving horizontally across the chest and straps and vertically along the band around the rib cage. The bottoms were a solid pink with a thin waistband that rose to just below Krissy’s belly button. The shorts cut off at the tops of her thighs, leaving her curvy legs exposed.

The fitness model wore a pair of white sneakers and ankle-length white socks for footwear and pulled her dark, straight tresses back into a neat ponytail to keep her hair from interfering with her workout. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara and lip gloss.

The workout was designed to sculpt the entire body using six different exercises that were split into two circuits. Trainees were instructed to complete each circuit as many times as possible within five minutes without taking a rest between exercises, and then to repeat both circuits. Krissy demonstrated the exercises in an indoor space and used two pairs of dumbbells and a low table for equipment.

The three exercises making up the first circuit were SLD into hammer curls, side-to-side jumps, and squats into double presses. The jumps were completed for 20 reps while the other two exercises required 12 total reps.

In the second circuit, Krissy included step-up presses, plank arm-outs, and front into side raises. Similar to the first circuit, one of the exercises required a total of 20 reps while the other two required 12 reps.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer outlined the exercises, reps, and breakdown of the circuits. She also invited her followers to take part in her full workouts hosted on the Tone & Sculpt app and expressed how happy and excited she felt when she saw that thousands of her fans had added her workout to their exercise planner. Krissy often hosts live workout sessions on the app for subscribers.

The workout quickly began earning likes and comments within the first 30 minutes of appearing on the social media platform. Many of the Instagram users that posted to the comments section complimented Krissy on her workouts and sculpted figure.

“This looks goood girl, can’t wait to try it out,” one follower commented.

“Krissy your amazing! So motivational and inspiring,” another fan wrote.