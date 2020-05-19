Siliana Gaspard Releases Statement As Coast Guard Halts Search: ‘We Are Hoping & Praying For His Safe Return’

Siliana Gaspard has released a statement hours after the U.S. Coast Guard halted the search for her husband, WWE’s Shad Gaspard.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad. Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad. From The Entire Gaspard & Chittick Family,” Siliana captioned an Instagram photo of her husband holding their dog.

This is the first time that Siliana has posted on Instagram since her husband went missing on Sunday, May 17. At the time, he was out for a swim with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, in Venice Beach, California, when a rip tide put them and several others in danger. Lifeguards rushed into the water and were able to assist Aryeh and the other swimmers, but Shad was not among those who were rescued. On Tuesday morning, the coast guard announced they would be ceasing search effort operations. According to TMZ, the case will not be closed until officials find the missing person.

As you can see from Siliana’s statement, she is not giving up hope.

When the news broke that Shad had been missing, a witness told TMZ that when lifeguards went into the ocean to save the swimmers, Shad told them to save his son. Theys did so as a big wave came crashing down on Shad, and that is the last time anyone saw him.

Thouands of Instagram users have commented on Siliana’s post, which has received more than 1,300 likes in about 45 minutes.

“Last night I prayed for the first time in over ten years for your husband and his safe return. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Shad is a noble man. He has a big heart and is full of love. If miracles do happen, this will be it. Shad will be back home, well and alive. We’re all praying for him and for the Gaspard family,” added a second.

“I hope he will come home soon wish you much strength I pray for him and with you that he will come home healthy and alive,” echoed a third.

So far, there have not been any concrete updates on Shad. While many are hoping that he is found alive, hope is dwindling with every passing hour.