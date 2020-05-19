Valentina Lequeux Sports Tiny Gray Booty Shorts For Glute Workout

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, May 18, to add her latest workout to her large collection of exercise videos. In the video, Valentina showed off her sculpted lower body while training her glute muscles.

For the workout, the model chose a low-cut sports bra in a light gray color that featured a flattering design across the chest and cut-outs around the rib cage. The top left Valentina’s sculpted arms and toned tummy on display. On her lower half, Valentina went with a pair of dark gray booty shorts that rose high on her hips and ended just below her backside. As she performed the glute workout, viewers got an eyeful of her ample derriere and chiseled leg muscles.

Valentina wore a pair of white sneakers for footwear and appeared to have added a touch of make up to emphasize her facial features. She left her straight, brown locks loose and flowing down her back and shoulders throughout the workout.

The eight exercises in the glute workout were featured in individual video clips in the post. Valentina carried out the workout in an indoor space and used a variety of equipment to complete the moves, including two different booty bands, a leopard-print exercise mat, a kettle bell, and a yellow chair.

In the accompanying caption, Valentina wrote to her fans about how much she’s been loving the challenge to train at home and create new routines to keep up motivation. She also directed her followers to her one-to-one online coaching sessions that she offers through a link in her Instagram bio. Those who purchase a coaching plan receive a customized program, either for home or the gym, a meal plan, and check-ins for accountability purposes. The caption alerted Instagram users that the fitness trainer is currently running a 40-percent discount on her programs.

The post attracted plenty of attention from the model’s two million followers. It received nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of Valentina’s fans thanked her for the glute workout and asked her questions relating to their personal fitness journeys. Several social media users let her know that they were going to head over to the link and purchase a coaching plan.

“Can’t wait to get my plan so excited!!!,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love your routines!,” another follower wrote.

“I love your live videos and so grateful to workout with these. Thank you so much for inspiring me and making these videos for us to do at home [in] our own free time,” another grateful fan chimed in.