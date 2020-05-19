Nursing Homes Accused Of Stealing Residents’ Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

'This is not just a horror story making the rounds,' said a government spokesperson.

Some nursing homes have been stealing their residents’ coronavirus stimulus checks, CNN reports. And though the practice is illegal, unscrupulous managers have been coercing vulnerable residents into surrendering money that is legally theirs.

The CARES Act provides almost every American taxpayer with up to $1,200, as well as other monies based on other criteria. With the exception of taxpayers who make more than a certain amount, that money is intended to go to every American taxpayer (excluding prisoners, for example, or people who are claimed on another adults’ tax return as dependents). And that includes people who are living in care facilities such as nursing homes.

At issue is the fact that nursing homes can claim a resident’s income if the resident is on Medicaid. And as Denver’s KMGH-TV reports, nursing home managers have told residents that, because they’re on Medicaid, and because the stimulus checks are federal funds, the nursing homes are entitled to that money.

The problem is, that’s not true. As the CARES Act was written, the federal stimulus payments are effectively treated at tax credits, which means those monies aren’t considered “resources” and thus can’t be garnished or claimed by a third party.

That does not appear to have stopped some unscrupulous nursing home managers — or perhaps managers acting in good faith but out of ignorance of the law — from getting a resident to surrender their check to the company.

The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Elder Justice Coordinator Lois Greisman said that this situation has all of the makings of an internet urban legend, but for the fact that it’s true.

“This is not just a horror story making the rounds. These are actual reports that our friends in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office have been getting — and handling. Other states have seen the same,’ Greisman said.

Any facility owner aware of a manger seizing a resident’s stimulus check is asked to report the situation to the FTC, and to return the money to the resident. Similarly, loved ones of nursing home patients have the right to ask for the resident’s money back. Failing that, they can contact their state’s Attorney General’s office.

Further, the FTC has created an online resource to help Americans sort through the number of coronavirus scams and falsehoods that have been making the rounds since before the first checks were even issued.

Other coronavirus stimulus check scams include fake websites, phishing emails, robocalls, and other tricks intended to get victims to provide their financial information or to allow malware to be installed onto their computers.