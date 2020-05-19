Personal Trainer Kayla Lauren Shows Off Fit Body In Booty Shorts And Minuscule Crop Top

Kayla Lauren gave her 946,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, May 18, with her most recent post. The fitness trainer took to the social media app to share a two-picture slideshow in which she showed off her fit body in revealing clothes.

Lauren stood in a living room as she held her phone next to her torso to snap the selfies. The first shot captured Lauren with her profile toward the onlooker, showcasing her muscular quads and toned backside. The second saw her facing the camera as she opened one leg to the side and kicked her hips in the opposite direction.

Lauren rocked a white crop top that sat high on her chest, showing off a good amount of her underboob. The white top featured short sleeves and words written across the chest in black.

She teamed it with a pair of skintight Nike shorts with a thick waistband that clung to her slim waist. They were made of a stretchy fabric that accentuated her booty.

Lauren appeared to be wearing no makeup. She tied her dark tresses up in a high bun, in addition to wearing a headband.

In the caption, Lauren told her followers that she started off the week on the right foot, and explained she managed to write an admissions essay, submit an application for grad school and work out on top of that. In response to a comment, she detailed that she is applying for a master’s program in Applied Psychology.

In under a day, the post attracted more than 50,400 likes and over 270 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievements and wish her luck with the process.

“Booyah! 12 mile bike ride this morning and had the boujee mall here pick up some of my new artwork,” one of her fans wrote.

“Looks like someone had a productive morning. Great to hear that. Good Luck with Grad School app,” replied another user.

“I’m doing pretty good, but more importantly, congrats on submitting your application!! Wishing you the best of luck!” raved a third admirer.

“[L]ove the positive energy… receive good vibes, send good vibes,” added a fourth fan.

Lauren continued to keep herself and her followers entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown as many people found themselves social distancing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her recent shares included a photo of herself alongside friend and fellow model Lauren Summer. Both models were depicted fully topless as they posed poolside in a cleaning themed shot. The post has since been deleted from her Instagram page.