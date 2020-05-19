Issa Vegas Flaunts Taut Tummy & Poses In Front Of Mercedes For Hot Snapshot

Issa Vegas took to Instagram to share a series of new photos that highlighted her fit figure. The upload included five new images that saw the model in a curve-hugging outfit.

In the first image in the deck, Issa appeared directly in the center of the shot. She did not use a geotag to share her exact location with fans, but she looked to be somewhere tropical with a scattering of palm trees at her back. It seemed to be a perfect day with a bright blue sky overhead and sun spilling over her gym-honed figure in every single shot. Issa struck a pose in front of a gray Mercedes with orange racing stripes running across its hood.

The CrossFit enthusiast opted for a casual and sexy outfit that fit her body like a dream. On top, she sported a crop top with a light white hue that popped against her allover glow. Its straight neckline allowed for an ample amount of cleavage to be put on display for the camera while the piece cut off near her ribs and offered a teasing glimpse of her taut tummy. The tank’s armholes were covered with her long, blond tresses, but her slim arms were on full display.

On her lower half, she slipped into a pair of trendy denim jeans with a light wash. The pants fit snug on her body and accentuated her fit legs and hourglass curves. The piece also boasted several holes running down its front, exposing her skin underneath. Its waistband was worn high on her hips and drew further attention to her trim tummy and tiny midsection.

The model added a pair of white booties to the look with a sizable heel that added some length to her fit frame. Issa parted her long blond locks in the center, and they spilled over her shoulder and back in each of the images. She appeared to let her natural beauty shine through in the photos and only wore a small amount of glam that seemed to include defined brows and a light lipstick.

The post has captured the eye of many of Issa’s fans, earning over 49,000 likes and 404 comments in an hour. Most fans raved over the model’s figure while countless others commented on the luxury vehicle.

“Love u baby,” one social media user commented with a series of kissy-face emoji.

“You are absolutely stunning Issa. Love u,” a second social media user commented.

“Nope. You looks just right!!” one more Instagrammer exclaimed.