Lyna Perez Goes Full Bombshell In Daisy Dukes And A See-Through Lace Top

Lyna Perez flaunted her bombshell figure in another skimpy ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The sizzling post went live to her feed just moments ago but has already proved to be a major hit with her 5.1 million followers.

In the image, the brunette beauty was seen standing outside by a gorgeous pond covered in vibrant green lily pads and pink flowers. Several tall palm trees also filled up the background of the shot as well, adding even more of a tropical vibe to the stunning scenery.

Lyna posed with both of her toned arms down at her side in the shot, resting them on the back of her toned thighs. She gazed at the camera in front of her through her dark tresses, which blew messily in front of her face in the gentle breeze.

As for her look in the snap, Lyna opted for a slightly more modest look than what her fans have become accustomed to, however, plenty of her bronzed skin was still very much on display. She rocked an ivory white crop top that was almost completely sheer and revealed most of her voluptuous chest. It was tied together in a dainty bow that fell just underneath her bust, creating a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of daringly short Daisy Dukes that did way more showing than covering up. The tattered bottoms hit just too her upper thighs and clung tight to her figure, accentuating her curvaceousness in all of the right ways. It waistband was fastened with a single button low on her hips, treating her audience to a complete look at her flat midsection and abs as well.

Lyna accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings that provided her scandalous outfit with just the right amount of bling. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a pink lipstick, as well as pink blush. She also looked to have added a dusting of dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to highlight her piercing brown eyes.

Fans wasted no time in showing the model some love for the steamy new addition to her page. It has racked up over 46,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Lyna was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“That top look so cute on you, love it!!!” a third follower gushed.

“Can I quarantine with you?” asked a fourth admirer.

Fans should hardly be surprised by Lyna’s revealing outfit, as she often shows some serious skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, for example, the model sent temperatures soaring on her page by wearing nothing more than a pair of white thong bikini bottoms. That look also proved to be a huge hit, racking up more than 281,000 likes and 7,238 comments to date.