‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray Responds To Episode

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stewardess Jenna MacGillivray posted a lengthy note on her Instagram Tuesday, responding to criticism of her actions from the previous night’s episode.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

“We are all human and make mistakes,” Jenna wrote.

The brunette chief stewardess came under fire for her response to Captain Glenn Shephard’s criticism of her performance this season, her treatment of the stewardesses, Georgia Grobler and Madison Stalker, as well as her constant public displays of affection with her boyfriend, yacht chef Adam Glick.

In Monday night’s episode, Captain Glenn had a discussion with Jenna about her current job performance. The captain was dissatisfied with the service that was provided on the last charter after Jenna took a break to nap with her boyfriend and left only one other crew member, Madison, to assist the guests. The conversation continued, and the captain asked the chief stew to “tone it down” in reference to the displays of affection with Adam. Jenna became frustrated with the captain and vented to crew members after the talk was over.

Jenna wrote that she was not happy with how she handled the situation and has gone on to try to mend fences with her boss.

Since the incident happened, Jenna has “apologized to Glenn” for both her “tone and behaviour (sic).”

It wasn’t just the conversation with Glenn that had Jenna writing; she went on to state that she had “apologized” to both Madison and Georgia for her bad behavior. This apology came after Jenna told both ladies that weren’t doing their jobs well, which was causing the chief stewardess’ significant difficulties.

But fans were not buying it.

“This is called damage control,” wrote one commenter.

“She is a wolf under sheep’s clothing!! Good luck to all the females who ever have to work with her in the future” wrote another.

As for the criticism of her relationship, Jenna made no apologies.

The chief stewardess wrote that she “got lost in a person.” Her justification continued stating that she is a “hopeless romantic that grew up on Disney.”

Those words didn’t sit well with some commenters.

“Pretty sure growing up on Disney did not teach you to not be able to keep your hands off each other, DURING WORK,” one fan responded.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the newest show in the Below Deck franchise. It is currently wrapping up the season and has only one episode left.